Kobe Bryant's death hits hard for Wabash Valley woman with personal ties

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Sports fans across the country are mourning the loss of celebrated NBA legend Kobe Bryant.
He was killed on Sunday in a helicopter crash. It's a death that hit home for one Wabash Valley woman.
Susan Mardis is a Terre Haute native. Her brother, Frank Hamblen coached Bryant for the Los Angles Lakers.
Click play on the video to hear more about the family's ties to Kobe and more about the legacy he left behind.
