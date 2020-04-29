Knox county prepares for re-opening

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Wednesday morning, the Vincennes city council held a special meeting. During that meeting, they passed a resolution backing decisions made by the Knox County Health Department and health officer Dr. Alan Stewart.

The department and Dr. Stewart are working on plans to re-open Knox county. This includes working with the Knox County EMA and the Chamber of Commerce.

Dr. Stewart says the decision to re-open Knox county will depend on governor Holcomb's re-opening plans. Stewart says they will go along with those plans or possibly slower if more cases pop up.

Stewart says, "Southwestern Indiana does not have the population density, the total population, or the COVID intensity that some of the other areas of the state, like the larger cities, do. So there is some chance the governor may make some recommendations by section of the state. So we'll see."