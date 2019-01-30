Clear
Knox county organizations work through the cold

A number of organizations worked during the cold weather.

Posted: Jan. 30, 2019 6:40 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Cold temperatures made for a perfect morning to grab a cup of coffee.

Nathan Springfield with I'Mpressed Coffee Company says, "It's actually been pretty busy both yesterday and today. Our open has said that there was already a line at six o'clock this morning."

Cold temperatures have kept Springfield and his coworkers at I'Mpressed busy. But it wasn't the only place to see people trying to stay warm.

Jennifer Small with Helping his Hands says, "It's been pretty hectic this morning. We've been having quite a few in and out."

Wednesday was the food give out for Helping his Hands. With cold temperatures, the organization decided to set up a warming center for those in need.

Small says, "We'll have coffee made all day. We will have hot chocolate. There will be snacks."

From 9:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. the organization will give a place to stay warm and safe while its cold.

Small says, "We're doing it because we don't want people cold. We want to get them off the streets."

On Wednesday staying warm was the name of the game. That is especially true for first responders in Vincennes.

Vincennes Township Fire Chief Tim Smith says, "Obviously dressed warmly. We have extra clothes. We have all the crews on duty and the volunteer firefighters have been encouraged to have extra socks and gloves and a towel."

Crews are ready to go at a moments notice. However, Smith hopes they won't have to. He urges residents to use space heaters with caution.

Smith says, "Remember that those heating, those supplemental heating sources are just that. Supplemental heating. It shouldn't be used to try to heat the house."

