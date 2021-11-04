Knox County looks for ways to improve diversity with 21 week challenge

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As the community continues to grow so does the diversity within the county. Organizations from all around decided to form a committee to better understand that diversity. The Knox County United Way is leading the charge.

Mark Hill with the United Way says, "One of the things we investigated was a 21-week challenge, which has been done in other states. So we investigated that and took the best of that content and added some of our own and started this challenge."

One of the highlights of the challenge was a round table discussion with the community. Folks from all around the community gathered every seven weeks. They discussed the varying issues of diversity in the community. Both good and bad. All in an effort to get a good picture of how Knox County as a whole is continuing to grow and change.

Thursday night is the last community conversation. After folks wrap up the committee will then go over the information that has been gathered.

Hill says, "We'll take comments that people have made over those weeks and then kind of cull those together and kind of prioritize what we see as their recommendations. For what we do as our next steps. So we'll prepare some report back to the community."