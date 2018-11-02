Clear

Knox county jail working to take in Halloclean inmates

The Knox County jail is working to accommodate more than 50 inmates from operation "Halloclean"

Posted: Nov. 2, 2018 5:52 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - 6:30 Monday morning law enforcement agencies launched operation Halloclean. The majority of the offenders were charged with dealing meth.

Knox County Prosecutor Dirk Carnahan says, "We're going to prosecute these. Make sure that the ones, the cases that warrant rehabilitation we're going to focus on that. And the cases that warrant incarceration we're going to focus on that."

Halloclean was a joint operation with the Vincennes police department, Knox County prosecutors office, and the FBI.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Morris says he was notified two weeks before the bust.

Morris explains, "Unfortunately we're in the same practically, there are 91 jails in the state of Indiana out of 92 counties, and we're all facing the same issues."

That being concerns of overcrowding.

But the round-up continued and so did the arrests.

More than 50 suspects from operation Halloclean remain behind bars at the Knox County jail.

Morris says, "Knowing that this amount of individuals was going to be incarcerated we moved some folks around within our facility. We called in extra manpower to facilitate moving them as rapidly as we could through the booking process."

Morris says despite the concerns, those arrests were vital for the county.

Morris says, "We've taken fifty some people off the streets that either bought dope or were selling dope. And that is the goal of every officer is to make our county a safer place."

