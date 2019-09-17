Clear
Knox County holds first homeless task force meeting

The meeting brought together organizations from across the county to fight the problem.

Posted: Sep 17, 2019 6:20 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was a packed house at Helping His Hands Tuesday morning. Many leaders in the community wanting to help fight homelessness. One of those was assistant police chief Terry Johnson.

Johnson says, "Homelessness in Vincennes is a problem. It's kind of hard to gauge how much of a problem it is but I know being in law enforcement for twenty-five years I have experienced, I've dealt with homeless folks before."

Johnson says for his department and other first responders the first step is to get folks to help.

Johnson explains, "Typically we do try to help them. Whether it's to reach out to their friends and family, trying to get them a place to stay. Or try to refer them to some kind of a program."

Knox County's homeless problem is a complex issue. One of the main problems is the issue is not very visible.

Mark Hill with the Knox County United Way says, "A lot of that is hidden because often times people will be what we call couch surfing. Moving between different locations. So I think that awareness of the problem is a big key in what we want to do."

Each group on hand has its own unique relationship with the community. Hill hopes bringing them together will help people out before they hit the streets.

Hill says, "Pople need a central point of entry. Someplace so that they can call where they know what the next step is. What a client, what a family, what an individual can do when they experience symptoms from the homeless problem."

For more information: Click Here 

