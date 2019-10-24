Clear

Knox County council passes jail tax

The tax would help pay for an addition to the current jail.

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 10:43 PM
Updated: Oct 24, 2019 11:16 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A half-full council chamber greeted the Knox County council Thursday night. While many attended, only two people voiced concerns.

The discussion revolved around what the tax increase would pay for, an expansion of the Knox County Jail. Sheriff Doug Vantlin says they are currently overcrowded.

Vantlin explains, "We're on a path right now, what's going to happen is that we're going to be forced to take these out of county prisoners, remove them from our jail. Which would get rid of some supplemental income."

Vantlin says removing those inmates would not fix the problem only make it worse.

Vantlin explains, "Then we're going to be forced to either take some of our own people and farm them out to somebody else. Which means we have to pay to have these people housed for us."

The tax would raise rates by two-tenths of a cent. Next year it is projected to raise 1.6 million dollars for the jail expansion.

Knox county councilman David Culp says, "We are going to do what it takes to get by and that's all we're going to do. And when that's done we're going to drop the tax."

A unanimous vote passed the tax.

Vantlin says, "We'll have to get a committee together and look at what we're going to do or what we need or what the plans are going to be."

