Knox County clerk's office begins moving county records

Thousands of county records will be moved to the courthouse basement

Posted: Apr. 18, 2019 7:32 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As an intern at the clerk's office Evan Woodruff is hoping to learn about politics and pre-law. However Thursday he was getting a course in manual labor.

Woodruff says, "I wasn't really sure what we were going to be doing. But I knew it was going to be something that would help better the community. And that's what we've been doing."

762 boxes have been moved so far. But there's still a lot more to go.

Clerk’s office deputy Cathy Lane says, "I really had no idea how many files there were and how spread out they were. But I knew if we just took our time we would get it all done."

Records cover criminal and civil cases. County clerk David Shelton believes they've already moved over nineteen thousand pounds of paper.

Shelton explains, "But people need them and a lot of times in the past they just say we couldn't find them we don't exactly where they are."

Those records will now be in the basement of the Knox County courthouse, carefully organized by hand.

Lane explains, "You have to file them in boxes and carry them down. Re-organize everything once you get it here. Make sure it's properly organized before you stick it up here."

Movable shelves were purchased for $68,000 with clerk office user fees.

A needed project and also a civics lesson for one high school intern.

Woodruff says, "It's kind of cool but then again your kind of like man why are we keeping these? Which is then I find out why. Then you kind of understand."

