Knox and Crawford county United Ways set up local impact fund for COVID-19

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox and Crawford county United Ways have set up a local impact fund. The fund is geared to help get food and other essentials to those in need.

Local organizations will be used to help distribute the funds.

Right now you can make a donation by visiting their Facebook page. You can also send checks to the united way's offices...that's PO box 198 Vincennes, Indiana 47591.



United Way executive director Mark Hill says, "You know these are challenging times to try to find a central resource or a place that you can go to to kind of pull these different type of organizations together. So we hopefully we see ourselves as being that agency."

Now you can donate by phone. The number to text is 91999. To donate to Knox county text KNOXSTRONG. For Crawford county text CCSTRONG.