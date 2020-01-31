Clear
Knox County's prosecutor under investigation for a letter to the former Vincennes police chief, here's what it said

We now know when a Wabash Valley prosecutor could face disciplinary action for charges of professional misconduct.

Posted: Jan 31, 2020 5:41 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We now know when a Wabash Valley prosecutor could face disciplinary action for charges of professional misconduct.

On Thursday, we told you about claims against former Knox County Chief Deputy Prosecutor, Joseph Burton.

Now, we are digging through claims against current Knox County Prosecutor, Dirk Carnahan.

LINK | INDIANA SUPREME COURT: FORMER KNOX COUNTY CHIEF DEPUTY PROSECUTOR COMMITTED ATTORNEY MISCONDUCT

According to court documents, a letter to the Vincennes police chief appears to have gotten Carnahan into hot water.

In 2017, court records show a Vincennes Police Department detective interviewed a woman in prison.

During the interview, the detective learned the female inmate had a sexual relationship with Burton on and off for 20-years.

When Carnahan found out about this interview, court records show he wanted the detective disciplined. He believed the detective was spreading rumors about the relationship to damage the prosecutor's office.

The matter went before a merit commission. They found the detective did nothing wrong. That's when Carnahan sent an email to then Vincennes Police Chief, Dusty Luking.

In part, that email said:

"I've heard rumors that you have molested a child...I intend to question your family and friends and repeatedly comment that you are the subject of an official investigation on child molestation."

The letter goes on to say:

"Obviously, I'd never do such a thing. For a few seconds, you may have felt what I feel every day."

The Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission stepped in when they heard this. They filed a complaint against Carnahan.

They are claiming he broke his Oath of Attorneys. They are asking Carnahan to be disciplined for professional misconduct and ordered to pay necessary court fees.

Earlier this week, the court decided Carnahan's hearing will happen on June 23 and 24.

