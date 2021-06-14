Knox County woman speaks out following her mother's death

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday evening the Knox County Sheriff's Office was called out to a home just outside of Oaktown. They found Jasmin Hatfield dead.

Hatfield's daughter, Kalee Kincaid says, "She was more cared for than what she knows. We'd fight, argue but that's a mother-daughter thing, you know? But no matter what we were always there for each other."

The bond between Kalee Kincaid and her mother Jasmin Hatfield was tight. When Kincaid was dealing with domestic violence, Hatfield dropped everything to step in and help her.

Kincaid explains, "My mom saved me. My mom drove to Florida to come pick me up. Not once but twice. And we tried saving her but she loved him unconditionally."

Jasmin Hatfield was found dead at her home Friday night. The Knox County Sheriff's Office says her husband, Kevin Hatfield, is now being charged with the murder.

Sheriff Doug Vantlin says, "After the ensuing investigation, we kind of developed him, he is still a suspect, but we had enough probable cause to arrest him."

Court documents show a state protective order against Kevin Hatfield was lifted just days before. Kincaid says her mom wanted that order lifted.

Kincaid says, "The state should have done more research about his background and about his past battery charges and just everything this man has done."

Now Kincaid hopes that people will learn from her mom's death and learn from her mistakes.

Kincaid explains, "Love doesn't hurt. Love is love. You don't...if something is going on, tell somebody, get help because this is the result. My mom loved this man for 26 years. She chased after him for 26 years. And for loving him unconditionally, she lost his life."