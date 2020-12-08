Police arrest three in connection to a series of armed robberies in Indiana and Illinois

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people are facing charges in connection a

Police have identified three people they believe is behind a series of armed robberies in several different counties.

Police arrested Amber Nunley, Tangela Winemiller, and Steven Williams. They are all linked to armed robberies at the following locations:

11/22/2020 at around 1:21 a.m. (Central time) at the Circle K in Casey, Illinois

11/22/2020 at around 2:21 a.m. (Central time) at the Relax Inn in Marshall, Illinois

11/22/2020 at around 5:19 a.m. at the Holiday Inn Express at 46 and Margaret in Terre Haute

11/22/2020 at around 5:22 a.m. at the Home 2 Suites at 46 and Margaret in Terre Haute

11/22/2020 at around 5:37 a.m. at the Super 8 Motel in Terre Haute

11/22/2020 at around 5:45 a.m. at the Hampton Inn in Terre Haute

11/22/2020 at around 5:55 a.m. at the Maui Stop at 7th and Springhill In Terre Haute

11/22/2020 at around 5:10 a.m. (Central time) Jumpin Jimmy’s in Mt. Carmel Illinois

11/28/2020 at around 10:51 a.m. attempted armed robbery at Country Porch in Sullivan IN

On Tuesday morning, the Knox County Sheriff's Office and the Terre Haute Police Department served a search warrant at a home in Oaktown.

After serving that warrant, police arrested Williams and Nunley on armed robbery charges.

Winemiller was arrested early Tuesday morning at a gas station in Vincennes.

Police said this investigation is ongoing.