Knox County will not allow gas stations, and other businesses to reopen self-serve stations - regardless of state guidelines

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County leaders want you to know about a change in guidelines.

The health department will not allow gas stations and other establishments to reopen self-serve stations.

This is for beverages and food.

The Knox County Health Commissioner says this is regardless of any decision from the state.

Inspectors with the Knox County Health Department are checking for compliance with this requirement.

All businesses must follow social distancing guidelines. Anyone with questions should contact the health department.