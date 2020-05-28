Knox County voters line up for early voting

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Thursday morning folks were lined up to get their chance to vote. There have been just over 160 people coming out to vote every day this week so far. While in line people are asked to stay one bison length apart.

Only two people are allowed to vote at a time. Each booth is cleaned after usage.

Absentee ballots have also been up this year. In fact, roughly 200 voters missed the May 21st deadline. Knox county clerk David Shelton says most of those individuals have been notified that they need to come out to vote.

One group of voters that the county is making sure to cover is folks in nursing homes.

Shelton says, "Due to the lockdown nursing homes won't allow anybody in there. So I swore in two party chairs. They went together to the various nursing homes, dropped off the ballots, and swore in two employees at each nursing home. A republican and a democrat, and they're the ones that actually took the votes from the residents."