Knox County utility warns of dirty water in system

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Water customers may be experiencing dirty water after Vincennes Water has refilled a water tower.

“Unfortunately, this dirty water went through our booster station and has worked it's way throughout our system,” wrote Knox County Water on Facebook Thursday morning.

The utility says customers who see dirty water in their homes should avoid using hot water so it doesn’t go through their water heaters. They also shouldn’t do laundry until it's cleared up.

“Once it is past the meter and on your side, the only way to get it cleared up is to flush your line. To do this, go to the farthest hydrant from your home and turn it on until it runs clear,” wrote Knox County Water. "Remember to call the office before you flush your own lines."

The utility says there’s not a boil order at this time.

Call Knox County Water at (812) 726-5330 with any questions or concerns.