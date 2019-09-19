Clear

Knox County utility warns of dirty water in system

Knox County Water is warning customers the system is experiencing dirty water after a tower refill.

Posted: Sep 19, 2019 10:35 AM
Updated: Sep 19, 2019 10:59 AM
Posted By: Annie Johnston

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County Water customers may be experiencing dirty water after Vincennes Water has refilled a water tower.

“Unfortunately, this dirty water went through our booster station and has worked it's way throughout our system,” wrote Knox County Water on Facebook Thursday morning.

The utility says customers who see dirty water in their homes should avoid using hot water so it doesn’t go through their water heaters. They also shouldn’t do laundry until it's cleared up.

“Once it is past the meter and on your side, the only way to get it cleared up is to flush your line. To do this, go to the farthest hydrant from your home and turn it on until it runs clear,” wrote Knox County Water. "Remember to call the office before you flush your own lines." 

The utility says there’s not a boil order at this time.

Call Knox County Water at (812) 726-5330 with any questions or concerns.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Robinson
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Rockville
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Casey
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Brazil
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 76°
Marshall
Clear
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Sunny and dry
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

‘It’s taught me a lot…’ VCSC students build skills one home at time

Image

National Night Out: Building relationships with local law enforcement and first responders

Image

Thursday: Sunny, hot and dusty. High: 89°

Image

All You Need to Know for Thursday

Image

Sullivan County Community Hospital

Image

Old National Bank Classic

Image

Wednesday Late Forecast

Image

ISU Football

Image

THN Girls soccer

Image

Parents share how expenses can add up with travel sports

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Clinic searching for dogs to participate in stem cell study to treat arthritis

${article.thumbnail.title}

More police, fewer tents at this year's ISU Homecoming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teachers from Spain to work in Illinois in exchange program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana launches youth-oriented anti-vaping campaign

${article.thumbnail.title}

Mourners gather for funeral of Illinois state trooper

${article.thumbnail.title}

Sports betting on in Indiana, governor bets on home teams

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooter killed in West Texas after 5 people died, at least 21 injured, police say

Image

Hand surgeons warn dog owners of dangers of leash misuse

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISP writes nearly 200 tickets during Scheid Diesel Extravaganza

${article.thumbnail.title}

Eastern Greene classes to resume Monday, hazmat situation linked to laminator