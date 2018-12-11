Knox County town to go without water for short time starting Wednesday morning

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Knox County town will be without water for a short period of time starting on Wednesday.

Starting at 8:00 a.m., all residents west of Highway 59 along with potentially all if the residents of Sandborn will be without water.

Town officials say there is an unexpected problem with a water valve, along with a hydrant replacement project.

They say customers could see discolored water for up to 48 hours after the service returns.