Knox County swears in new K-9 officer

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County deputy David Linenburg has been with the department for ten years. In that ten year's he's always been involved with the department's k-9 unit.

Linenburg says, "When we do k-9 nationals here I help them with that. I go to k-9 training over in Bedford as often as I can on my own just because I enjoy the working dog."

That passion brought him to train k-9 blast as his new partner.

Linenburg explains, "Myself and Tony Neal, we spent the last year training blast in narcotics and patrol work and tracking."

Training that wasn't always easy.

Linenburg says, "I'm new and there was frustration days where I was like 'oh I can't do this'. And then the dog was way better than me and I just had to learn that trust my dog."

After a year's worth of work blast can now quickly sniff out narcotics. Training that came at no cost to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

Linenburg explains, "I've done all of it on my off time at my expense. So I presented it to the sheriff and he told me that he would take him on."

The training is a big deal as the department's K-9 unit runs on donations. Linenburg says he is just glad to get Blast out on the road.

Linenburg says, "I'm very excited. We swear in today at four o'clock and I am super excited about it."