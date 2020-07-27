Knox County surpasses 100 positive cases of COVID-19

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - On Monday the number of positive cases in Knox county reached 106. Two active cases are hospitalized. One is currently in the ICU.

Health officials say many of the new cases are coming from people returning from vacations in hot spots.

Knox county health officer Dr. Alan Stewart "Many who have traveled outside of the county have gone to bars and restaurants. Several from people who have traveled to other places in the country, particularly their Florida vacation, Alabama, Tennessee, places like that."

Contact tracing still points to the virus being spread inside of the community. Health officials are now also seeing the spread in area businesses.

Stewart says, "My concern is going back to school and if we have any COVID in the community which would be transferred within the community I really fear it getting into the schools."

Stewart has been working with area schools on their reopening plans. He says he will work hand in hand with schools to address any outbreak.

Stewart says the mask mandate for the state is vital in making sure everything can stay open.

Stewart explains, "I think it's a very simple thing to cooperate. It's something that shows, quite honestly, a lack of intelligence to resist, and it means I care about my community and I care about others."