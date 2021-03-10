Knox County set to receive two new restaurants, other business expansion

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County business leaders are excited about the growth in their community.

Culvers and Texas Roadhouse locations are coming. Marshalls is set to open at the end of the month.

Jamie Neal with the Knox County Chamber says it is a step toward being normal after a long and trying year.

"We're expanding. That our economy is growing or will grow...it's bringing jobs," Neal said.

She says the bigger chains coming to town show there is value in Knox County.

Neal went on to say it is also helping mom and pop shops.