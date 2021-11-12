Knox County selected as one of 10 High Tech Crime Hubs in the state of Indiana

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The cyber crimes unit is being spearheaded by director Jocelyn Gadberry. She came to the charge right out of Vincennes University, and she came with big plans.

Gadberry says, "I came in for my interview. I told dirk that we would have a grant in before thanksgiving, and we would have money for the first of the year. I walked out of that meeting thinking that was really ambitious, and I'm not sure if we can actually do this."

But they did. They got a grant for over 100 thousand dollars to get started.

Gadberry says, "We were able to start helping right away law enforcement in Knox County."

Now their footprint has expanded. Knox County is one of only 10 High Tech Crime hubs in the state of Indiana.

Knox County prosecutor Dirk Carnahan explains, "We can get stuff now that solves crimes, helps victims, that prevents other crimes, and also that exonerates people who are actually innocent who could otherwise be charged with a crime."

Knox County's current setup may not seem like much on the surface. But these computers aren't your home pc.

They'll now be covering 13 counties. That's over half a million people.

Carnahan says, "It's something that really makes me feel good and makes me very proud of the people I've got working to do this for me."

For about a year, Gadberry has been putting that VU degree to good use. Now she's taking all that she's learned to help even more.

Gadberry says, "Going from one or two counties to thirteen is a big jump. Most of these counties also are very rural. So our experience here, taken from the last year, will greatly benefit surrounding counties that we serve."