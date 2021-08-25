Knox County sees record number of new COVID-19 cases

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - In Knox County, 126 new COVID-19 cases were reported Wednesday. That single day number is more than any single day in 2020.

In 2020 - 83 new cases were the highest single-day reporting that Knox County saw. This was during last year's surge.

But Wednesday isn't the first day recently to reach triple digits. On Friday, 153 new cases of COVID-19 were reported. This has put the total number of active cases of COVID-19 in Knox county at around 500.

For perspective, the highest active case number in 2020 was 325 at one time. The health department reports that nearly 100 percent of these new cases are the delta variant.

But, as more cases come in so do the number of people getting the vaccine. The health department had around 100 people signed up to get their shot Wednesday. Knox county health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says they immediately had people coming in to get the Pfizer vaccine after the FDA's full approval. This is progress, but Stewart says they still have a long way to go.

Stewart explains, "I am concerned for the near future it's going to get worse with people coming inside and students returning to school. I think our cases are going to continue at least stay where they are. Very likely they may go higher."