Knox County sees over 300% increase in absentee voter turn out

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana National Guard delivered personal protective equipment supplied by the state of Indiana. Guardsmen unloaded gallons of hand sanitizer and surface cleaner. They also delivered masks, gloves, and other essentials to help protect the public and poll workers.

While the county is ready for a normal election the number of folks coming out may be lower this year. That's as the clerk's office is reporting an almost four hundred percent increase in absentee voting. This is in comparison to previous years. The clerk's office has received over one thousand absentee votes so far.

Knox county clerk David Shelton believes that number may hit two thousand.

Shelton says, "We've been ahead of the game a little bit here in Knox county to get the people the opportunity to vote. That's the most important thing, everybody needs to exercise their right to vote and we need to maintain the integrity of the system. We're doing the best we can and so far it's going relatively smoothly."