Knox County sees increase in COVID-19 vaccine distribution rate

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday afternoon was a busy place at the Knox County Health Department. People filed their way through the hallways of the vaccination clinic. All of them came to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

At the beginning of May, only a few people showed up to get a shot every day. Friday about 50 people were expected. That turnout has been consistently going up since the move to the health department.

Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart says there are a few contributing factors. He says they have seen a lot of folks from the neighborhood just walking in. Stewart says they've also been getting a large number of students coming in to get the vaccine. Many of these kids are in athletics. Stewart believes kids want to make sure they can have a normal school year in the fall.

Stewart explains, "Some students have missed up to four to six weeks of school. They don't want that experience again. It's a lot more fun being in school. They learn a lot better in school. So they are getting vaccinated."