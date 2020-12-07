Knox County sees highest single day of reported COVID-19 cases.

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The state of Indiana reports the highest day of reported cases came on the first day of December. It was then that 78 new cases were reported in a single day. The number of new cases since then have been holding relatively steady.

Knox County Health Officer Dr. Alan Stewart says, "We're seeing an average of about 40 cases a day, which is much higher than the fifteen or twenty cases that we were seeing in September."

Contact tracing has traced some of those cases back to thanksgiving festivities. However, Stewart isn't sure the high number is a thanksgiving spike.

Stewart explains, "There has been somewhat of a delay in recording the cases. We also have a shortage of tests and there has been a delay in getting the test results back."

On Monday only 9 cases were reported, bringing Knox county's total up to 2,263.

Knox County is expecting to receive Pfizer's version of the vaccine next week. It'll first be given to frontline health workers, long term health workers, and long term care residents.

Stewart says, "That will start to bend our curve sort of speak. By the end of January hopefully, that will be accomplished."

The vaccine will be available for everyone in just a few months after that. It's a light at the end of a long tunnel for health care workers in Knox county. Stewart says it now more important than ever to mask up and stay safe.