Knox County seeing surge in COVID-19 cases

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County reported it's third death from COVID-19 on Monday. That announcement comes on the heels of an increase in cases in the county. Right now that number sits at 196.

Knox County health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says, "It is more contagious than ever. It appears as though people continue not to believe that it is a real thing. And I see people that are not wearing masks. Masks can prevent the spread of this virus."

Dr. Stewart says the recent surge is the result of community spread.

The virus has now spread to students, first responders, and long term care facilities in the county. A handful of the current positive cases currently are hospitalized.

To fight the spread the health department is working with Good Samaritan Hospital and Vincennes University to set up a testing site. Funding from the state hopes to give quicker results from those tests.

Stewart says, "It would make a big difference in attempting to identify the location of positive cases and get that under control."

But Dr. Stewart says testing is just one part of the process. He says if everyone does their part to wear a mask and social distance, things could be a lot better in just two weeks.

Stewart explains, "We have a pandemic going on and in our community, the numbers are getting worse. We all have to participate to make it better. Without all of us doing our share it's simply not going to work."