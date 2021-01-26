Knox County rolls out new resource for those in need

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - For months the homeless taskforce in Knox county has been working on its own database. A way to get people help when they ask for it. But that process hasn't always gone well.

Mark Hill with the United Way explains, "We have a directory of phone contacts and information that someone will contact us. Then we'll give an individual or a navigator for another agency five or six different phone calls, contacts to make, without really know if any of those will be fruitful for them."

Old phone numbers and dead ends can make the process frustrating.

That's where Wabash Valley Connect takes over. The new resource provides up to date information at the click of a mouse.

Roger Stremming with the Knox County Public Library says, "Type in your zip code and the resources pop up. You can search for basically anything that you and your family, or a loved one might need."

Those needs could be food or housing help. You can also find training for a job or resources on becoming a US citizen.

Stremming says, "The site dosen't ask any personal information. You plug in your zip code. You don't give them a name, you don't give them an address, there is nothing identifying about you. And you can look it up."

The experience gives folks a chance to find help without judgment. Making that first step a little bit easier.

Stremming says, "Get that information from those organizations and go out and speak to them, visit them at your own pace. When you need them."