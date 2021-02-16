Knox County residents dig out after Monday night snowstorm

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - At dawn Tuesday morning many roads were already looking better in Vincennes than Monday night. Road crews had stopped late Monday for a break and got back to work around five in the morning.

Mayor Joe Yochum says, "They've done a great job. They got the emergency snow routes cleared and they'll start working on the side roads. With the sun out now you're really starting to see pavement in places."

The city had just received 50 tons of salt before the storm. Last Friday Vincennes ordered an additional 100 tons. The efforts helped to make sure many roads were clear by afternoon.

Yochum says, "We canceled trash pickup this week. We knew that the street department would be busy just trying to keep up with the streets."

Out in the county, roads were completely covered by drifting snow Monday night. Crews have been out clearing main roads. They also received help from farmers.

Emergency management director John Streeter says, "We have a great community. Most of the outlining areas, the farmers get out to assist us with the clearing of the roads and the alleys and places like that that people need to get to."

Streeter says slide-offs were the main problem in the county Monday night. The travel warning in Knox county has been lifted and is now under a watch. While road conditions are improving, Streeter stresses patience when traveling.

Streeter says, "Temperatures are going to drop tonight and tomorrow morning. They're going to be pretty cold. So give yourselves plenty of time for travel."