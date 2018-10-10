Knox County receives grant money for drug court

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County will be able to help more people dealing with drug issues.

The county's drug court received a $500,000 drug court enhancement grant.

This money will be used to increase the program's capacity to more than 50 people.

There will also be a story to evaluate the program's effectiveness.

The funding kicks in on January 1st of 2019.

The treatment program helps people recover from addiction and then re-enter the workforce.