Knox County plans two seperate COVID-19 vaccine outreach clinics

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County has been doing better in the last few weeks. Good Samaritan Hospital has supplied 500 additional doses of the Moderna vaccine to the county's clinic. Knox County saw two days last week with no new cases. Only 2 new cases were reported on Monday.

Health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says the approval of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is also big for Knox county.

Stewart says, "The Johnson and Johnson has been approved and the state of Indiana is anticipating getting some Johnson and Johnson. On Saturday we got notice that we could apply to get some."

Stewart says the 60 and above age group have not been coming out to the clinic as much as they'd hoped. He believes this is due to many of those folks still working.

Knox County will change up its clinic hours in hopes of helping folks get vaccinated after they get off. They are also planning two outreach clinics.

On Friday a clinic will be put on at the Knox County fairgrounds in Bicknell. Saturday another clinic will be at the bluejeans center in Monroe City. Stewart says the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is intended for these types of clinics.

Stewart says, "People do not have to register before they come. We will be able to register them. We hope that this will get the population that may be reluctant to travel the distance. It'll also help the population that may not have been able to schedule their appointment on the computer."

Outreach Clinics: Knox County Fairgrounds in Bicknell - Friday 3 pm to 6 pm; Blue Jean Center in Monroe City- Saturday 10 am to 1 pm