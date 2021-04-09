Knox County plans to reduce the number of outstanding warrants with a "Warrant Compliance Event"

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week Knox County announced their warrant compliance event. Many folks first thought it might be a trap. But the event aims to reduce the number of outstanding warrants in the community.

Knox County sheriff Doug Vantlin explains, "We have hundreds of outstanding misdemeanor warrants in our files and I approached prosecutor Carnahan and judge Brian Johnson out of superior court 2 last month."

Folks with outstanding warrants can call superior court 2 to get put on the list for April 14th's event. The judge will lift the warrant. But that doesn't mean they're off the hook.

Vantlin says, "H may put them on the docket for a later date to come in. He may clear them of the charge or any one of those options could happen."

The goal is to thin down the files for the county. It also helps people to get rid of the warrant on their record.

Vantlin says, "If you come across a police officer and you have a warrant they're going to take you in. This will be an opportunity to get that warrant lifted and get your crime taken care of."

So the question remains...is the warrant compliance event a trap?

Vantlin says, "This is not a trap or a sting or anything like that. We are, the judge and myself are serious about this. Get it taken care of. So no this is not a trap."