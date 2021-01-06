Knox County plans on opening COVID-19 clinic

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Good Samaritan Hospital was picked to distribute the vaccine for Knox, Daviess, and Pike county health care workers. Around 2,000 workers received the vaccine. However, there are about 5,000 workers who are eligible.

With plenty of vaccines in the freezers, the health department is anxious to continue vaccinating the public. Last week the health department decided to give out the vaccine to some essential workers.

Dr. Alan Stewart says they are now setting up a clinic to give out the vaccine to the public. That clinic will be at Community Methodist Church. Stewart says they will continue to follow the state's mandates on distribution. He says he is anxious to get the vaccine out quickly.

Stewart says, "We are anxious to get the vaccine out. We need to get it out of the freezers. We need to get it into people. The more we can start vaccinating our community, we are going to see the number of cases, certainly, the number of deaths and the number of hospitalizations hopefully start going down."

The health department's clinic will open Monday, January 11.