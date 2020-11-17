Knox County passes budget with COVID-19 impacts in mind

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - For businesses in Knox county the impacts of COVID-19 are being felt right now. But those impacts have a trickle-down effect for county government.

Knox County council president Bob Lechner explains, "What we wanted to do was take the effects of the covid and try to spread it out over two years. 2021 and 2022. The reason we did that is because 2022 will really be a rough year."

Local government sees the impact in terms of less income taxes and gas taxes.

Knox county unofficially made it's budget a two-year budget. While they can only submit for 2021, they have already made plans for 2022. Those plans don't change much financially but there are investments planned.

Lechner says, "We will continue to make investments in roads in the county. One road, in particular, is at the industrial park. We're making investments in industrial development as well with our KCDC."

The 2021 budget has officially been passed on to the state for approval. But as days turn into months COVID-19 will still play a big role in what comes next.

Lechner says, "The unfortunate answer is the potential impact is unlimited. We still don't know."