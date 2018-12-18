Clear

Knox County man sentenced for attacking teacher

A Knox County man charged with attacking a teacher received his sentence on Tuesday.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 3:12 PM
Updated: Dec. 18, 2018 4:06 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

A judge sentenced Donavon Davis to nine years with the Department of Corrections.

He will serve 29 days in the Knox County Jail.

In August, Davis entered a guilty plea for attacking Vincennes Lincoln teacher Cheryl Clemons.

The attack left Clemons with severe PTSD.

Initially, Davis was sentenced to a year in prison.

This sentence was reduced due to time served.

After Davis spends time in jail, he will spend eight more years on probation.

Two years will be spent on home monitoring.

Davis is also required to serve 800 hours of community service, with 100 of those hours happening every year.

News 10 spoke with Clemons' sister, Valerie Roark.

She said she is glad the trial is over.

"One month for the things that he did to her seems a little short, but he has eight years of other things he needs to do. I know their family is probably relieved it is over too. But I love my sister, she's still with us, and for that, we need to be thankful," Roark said.

The incident happened on May 11th, 2016.

Davis was charged with aggravated battery resulting in bodily injury.

