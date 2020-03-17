Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Knox County makes plans for when vaccine is discovered

The plans involve creating health PODS that can be set up at schools or other workplaces.

Posted: Mar 17, 2020 6:28 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County health department is calling them health pods. The goal is to get people in and out as efficiently as possible.

A simple voucher is filled out either online or on-site. Patients then can file their way to a nurse who would then administer the vaccine. They would then leave after that.

Pods are planned to be set up where people gather. This can include schools and workplaces. In trial runs the health department says they can get folks through in just a matter of minutes.

Howard Hatcher with the Knox County Health Department says, "We want to make sure to continue to get out to these groups and say here's how we can keep you operating and here's how we can keep you safe. We don't want you to shut down. We don't want you to live in your house like you're afraid to go out. We want you to know that we are prepared. When that vaccine comes forward, we're going to be there to deliver it to you."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Robinson
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Indianapolis
Scattered Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 51°
Rockville
Clear
47° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 47°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 54°
Marshall
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 54°
Clouds Moving In
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Election Day in Illinois

Image

COVID-19’s impact on your Mental Health

Image

Knox County Health Department's COVID-19 plans

Image

Vincennes City Hall and COVID-19

Image

Light House Mission offers carry-out to the public

Image

Have COVID-19 questions? Union Hospital has a phone number you can call

Image

Amid restaurant dining room closures - Meadows Cafe continues to offer grab and go style lunches for

Image

VCSC to continue to help feed students through April 3

Image

Terre Haute Meals on Wheels asking for your help after seeing an uptick in need

Image

Tuesday Early Forecast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Vigo County School Corporation unveils Mass Illness Plan

Image

Where has Patrece been? On a trip with News 10 viewers!

Image

Area hospitals start COVID-19 restrictions

${article.thumbnail.title}

Blood donations needed amid the COVID-19 outbreak

Image

Your top 6 coronavirus questions from the weekend -- answered

${article.thumbnail.title}

2nd COVID-19 patient identified in Indiana

Image

Here's a list of disinfectants you can use against coronavirus

Image

Consumer Alert: Trusting Charities

${article.thumbnail.title}

Scammers looking to cash on virus fears

${article.thumbnail.title}

Update: Silver Alert canceled for missing man