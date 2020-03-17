Knox County makes plans for when vaccine is discovered

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County health department is calling them health pods. The goal is to get people in and out as efficiently as possible.

A simple voucher is filled out either online or on-site. Patients then can file their way to a nurse who would then administer the vaccine. They would then leave after that.

Pods are planned to be set up where people gather. This can include schools and workplaces. In trial runs the health department says they can get folks through in just a matter of minutes.

Howard Hatcher with the Knox County Health Department says, "We want to make sure to continue to get out to these groups and say here's how we can keep you operating and here's how we can keep you safe. We don't want you to shut down. We don't want you to live in your house like you're afraid to go out. We want you to know that we are prepared. When that vaccine comes forward, we're going to be there to deliver it to you."