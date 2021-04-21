Knox County looks to change up COVID-19 vaccine distribution as people coming to get the shot drops

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The health department began to see the dip beginning with 40-year-olds. Since then, fewer people have come out to Knox county's clinic.

This past weekend the health department held a mass vaccination clinic. 600 shots were available. Only 47 people came out to get vaccinated.

Next week clinics will happen at VU and local employer Futaba. Also planned next week is a meeting of the minds. Those meetings will include health department staff to figure out the plan in the future.

Among those possible plans are changing locations and shortening hours. Changing locations may include consolidating with Good Samaritan's Pfizer clinic.

Knox County COVID-19 nurse Betty Lankford says, "So that's a possibility. And then Pfizer is going to be available to 12-15-year-olds and I think that should be coming out at the end of this month. I haven't been given an exact date. So when that comes out we may be doing Pfizer and administering it to the children."