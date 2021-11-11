Clear

"Everything is on the table"; Knox County looks for money to cover increased construction prices on jail project

Cuts resulted in three million dollars saved but still weren't enough.

Posted: Nov 11, 2021 5:45 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Rising costs have caused the final price of an expansion to the Knox County jail to cost more. The project would double the space at the jail. It would also relocate work release to the jail's campus.

In August, the Knox County jail committee received the price tag of the proposed project. That price tag came in about $10 million over budget. Since then the committee has been working to downsize the project to make it more affordable.

The expansion has gone from 200 beds to about 100 beds. Scaling back the proposed project has cut the final amount by about $3 million.

Plans have now been sent back to the contractor. As prices fluctuate the committee hopes the contractor can give a more accurate picture of the final price. Until then, sheriff Doug Vantlin says they're working on getting the price and the budget to line up.

Vantlin says, "Right now everything is on the table. ARPA came up, covid relief fund. We did cut some off. Putting some other money in from accounts we may have. Everything is on the table."

