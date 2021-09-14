Knox County looking to change the speed limit of a northern county road

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Davis Road comes out of Bruceville off of Route 550. It heads north, through the picturesque winding hills of northern Knox County. Drivers on Davis road eventually find their way to a busy coal mine.

That busy business has created a busy roadway at various times during the day. There are three shift changes at the mine. That means there are a lot of cars making their way up and down the road during those times.

But unlike most main arteries, this street barely has enough room for two lanes of traffic. The winding hills also create dangerous blind spots. Cornfields lining the roadway mean there are also several blind turns.

County roads default to a 55 miles per hour speed limit. But complaints have been coming in that many folks are breaking that limit. County commissioners are now looking to lower Davis road's limit to 40 miles an hour.

Knox County Commissioner Kellie Streeter says, "The coal mine did contact their employees and did give them some warnings. But it really just, it continues. To make sure the safety of the other people and all the other traffic it was warranted."