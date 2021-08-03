Help wanted: Knox County has several dispatch job openings - here' how you can apply

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Teresa Baize has worked as a dispatcher for years. She's had her fair share of difficult calls. Baize can also say she has worked as a first responder through a pandemic.

Baize says, "We haven't got hit with the covid yet...um...again. Knock on wood. But we are down some dispatchers."

It's already been a trying time for those first responders. But for the last six months, it's been difficult to find folks ready to answer the call.

Central dispatch director Rob McMullen explains, "We get somebody trained. They last for anywhere between a month, two months, three months, and then they decide that either job is just not for them. They have a bad day. They have a bad call."

Knox County has 12 full-time dispatchers. They also have a couple of part-time positions to fill in as needed.

Right now both of those part-time positions are open. They are also in need of a full-time dispatcher.

McMullen says, "Shift coverage no matter what is hard. It gets down for everybody because they just want a full staff to where we can maybe take a vacation day or take a day off because they are stressed out."

The crew at Knox County Central Dispatch is a tight bunch. Right now they're getting by. But they need those extra people to help protect the lives of their neighbors.

Baize says, "We're just kind of behind the scenes. But why do I love this job? I've done it for so long that you know like I said it's just a born in my blood type thing."

To Apply: Click Here