Knox County holds 'Wedding Palooza'

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Taylor Wallace and Eli Anthis first met at a party at Wabash Trails. The love between them is strong. Anthis took his time, but Wallace was ready to make this thing official.

Wallace says, "He told me it was a seven-year plan and I was not ready to wait that long. But here we are."

Seven years was a little longer than either expected.

Anthis explains, "We planned on doing it before now but the pandemic kind of slow us up. And we jumped at the opportunity."

The couple was helped by Knox County clerk and part-time matchmaker David Shelton. Since taking office Shelton has helped over 100 couples tie the knot.

Shelton explains, "It's a neat aspect to the job of being county clerk. With the pandemic, I know a lot of plans have been put on hold and I just wanted to offer an opportunity for people to come in and say their vows and get married and start their lives together."

Shelton calls it wedding palooza. The circuit court courtroom was reserved all day Friday. The clerk's office was able to come up with some decorations to make the event more special. Couples signed up to get married.

Shelton says, "Next year valentine's day is on a Monday. So I'll see if the courtroom is open and we can start advertising a little earlier and get more scheduled for valentine's day next year."

While Shelton is planning for next year...the happy couple now plans for the rest of their lives together.