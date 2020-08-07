Knox County holds Watermelon Festival

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday morning things almost looked normal at Patrick Henry Square. Food vendors and workers were setting up for this weekend's Watermelon Festival.

Jamie Neal with the Knox County Chamber of Commerce says, "We're pretty excited. It's our 2020 Watermelon Festival. So we're bringing this to our community, giving them something fun to do outside and I think it's going to be a great weekend."

The event hopes to bring some normalcy to folks in Knox County and surrounding areas. But things won't be quite normal.

Neal says, "We have followed all the restrictions set forth, that were put in front of us by our health department, by the governor's back on track Indiana plan pertaining to festivals of over 250 or more."

Hand washing and sanitation stations will be set up all over the festival grounds. Those food vendors will be spaced out. This hopes to keep lines from bunching up on each other. Organizers will have masks on hand for folks who want them. Lastly, signs promoting social distancing will be set up.

Neal says, "Has it brought on more work? Absolutely. But that's ok because it's worth it. Because again we want to do something fun for our community. Something that they can get outside and still be able to social distance and have a good time."

For folks at the Watermelon Festival, it's all about making sure to keep up the tradition and bringing residents that good time.

Neal explains, "Knox County is known for their melons. This is kind of our festival. This is the one thing that we can do to give back to our agritourism but also allow our community to enjoy it."