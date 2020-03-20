KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Health Commissioner has ordered several different business types closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Friday, the county ordered tanning salons, nail salons, cosmetology/barbershops, spas, body art/tattoo establishments, and massage/acupuncture locations closed.
The health commissioner says they are to stay closed until at least April 6. That timeline could be extended.
Related Content
- Knox County health officials order the closure of tanning salons, tattoo parols, and several other business types
- Macy's closure forces salon move
- Tattoo ordinance being considered in Knox County
- Police confirm voyeurism investigation involving Parnell Tanning Salon in Sullivan
- Man arrested after investigation into reported camera in vent of tanning salon
- New businesses come to Knox County
- Knox County Election Results
- Differences between winter weather types
- Knox County businesses express need for skilled workers
- Knox County Health Department investigating four confirmed cases of salmonella
Scroll for more content...