Knox County health officials order the closure of tanning salons, tattoo parols, and several other business types

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Knox County Health Commissioner has ordered several different business types closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the county ordered tanning salons, nail salons, cosmetology/barbershops, spas, body art/tattoo establishments, and massage/acupuncture locations closed.

The health commissioner says they are to stay closed until at least April 6. That timeline could be extended.