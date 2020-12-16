Knox County goes red as COVID-19 positivity rate continues to climb

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The red status places restrictions on group gatherings to 25 people. Health officials also ask those who are vulnerable to stay home.

Wednesday Knox county recorded its 34th death as a result of COVID-19. Knox County Health officials say they are now seeing the spike in cases associated with thanksgiving.

Knox County health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says, "We have had losses, we have had death in our community. We have a large hospital population. About 25 in the hospital at any given time."

Knox County has been seeing an average of 30 new cases daily.

But there has been some good news. Health workers have been given access to the Eli Lilly monoclonal antibody therapeutic. The therapeutic is used on patients with mild or moderate cases of covid-19.

Stewart says, "We've had excellent luck in that only one person, one of the first people we gave it to, wound up going into the hospital. The rest of the people have not been hospitalized. I'm absolutely convinced that we have saved lives with that."

That comes as the vaccine is on its way to Knox county. Good Samaritan hospital is expecting the first doses to arrive Thursday morning. Those will go to front line workers and long term care facilities.

Stewart says, "We will be encouraging people to keep their distance, wear their mask, keep social distancing for our retail business and in particularly restaurants and bars."