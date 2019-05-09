Knox County is ready to use new mosquito sprayer

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Tony Neal was a k-9 handler in the air force. When he got out of the military he and his wife started up Unleashed Pawz. Neal and his staff clean, board, and train dogs. But one thing they are always watchful for is mosquitos

Neal says, "The thing with mosquitos is the diseases they carry. If we get bit we know something is wrong. If a dog gets bit they can't tell us what's wrong."

Neal says when the summer season ramps up they always have to keep on extra guard.

Neal explains, "If we notice an abundance of mosquitos out here then we know we need to start checking dogs, see if they got bit or if they start acting lethargic."

For Neal and other county residents and business owners like him, it's been a yearly struggle.

Knox County sanitarian Madeline Moon says, "Outside city limits everybody's been left to fend for themselves. So we've made efforts in the past to go out and treat areas where there is standing water but once they've become an adult there's been nothing we could do until now."

The county has a new mosquito sprayer. It's water based spray is eco-friendly.

Unlike most sprayers, Knox County's unit is battery powered. Meaning it will cut down on noise pollution.

Moon says, "It is a very great feeling to know that we can finally do something about this issue."

Neal says he is happy to see Knox County taking a step to protect the community.

Neal says, "Very much so. Especially with all the rain, we've been having. Mosquitoes are going to get crazy. But the stagnant water too. You know something to keep everybody healthy here."