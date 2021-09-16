Knox County firefighter in ICU with breast cancer receives his nursing degree

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Knox County man fighting breast cancer just received honors from Vincennes University.

We've been following the story of Matt Bowman. He's a firefighter in Knox County who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2017.

Recently, his cancer came back - and he went to the ICU.

LINK | Local hero continues to help others while fighting for his life

This past week, Vincennes University presented Bowman with his nursing degree. He had been studying nursing at VU and was just one course short of finishing the program when he was hospitalized.

Vincennes University President Chuch Johnson recorded a video for Bowman.