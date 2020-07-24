Knox County Fair has good week despite pandemic restrictions

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It was quiet Friday morning at the fairgrounds in Bicknell Indiana. 2020 marks a strange point in history for the Knox county fair.

Buildings that normally are handing out elephant ears are closed up. A field sits empty where rides normally sit.

But all is not lost. 4-H events have continued this week. Each day a certain animal is featured. Those animals were brought in the day of the show.

That means many barns were left empty throughout the week. The barns that were used were cleaned thoroughly after each use. Friday was the horse and pony show.

While things have gone well this week, Fair board president Rob Marchino says he is ready to move on to 2021.

Marchino explains, "I guess I just had a few moments that I've looked down across the midway and there wasn't anything there. That was, that's been kind of different."