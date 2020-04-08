Knox County extends government office closure

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County commissioners have extended the emergency closure of county offices. That includes the Knox county courthouse.
This goes along with the extension of the stay at home order put in place by the governor. All government facilities in the county are closed to the public.
Commissioners are asking folks to do as much business as possible over the phone.
Knox County commissioner Kellie Streeter says "Its to protect all of our staff and to keep government running. And at the same time, it's to protect the public that needs to get the business done. So we're just following those safety measures and keeping government open in some capacity."
