KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County will have a new coroner.

Right now Brian Hagen currently holds this position. With all of the votes counted in the county, he lost his position to Karen Donovan.

In Knox County, we're also following the at-large spots for the county council. There are four people in the race. It's a choose three, wth Harry Nolting, David Culp, and Dan Reitmeyer winning.