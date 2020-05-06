Knox County couple creates Quarantine Karaoke group

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County and Friends Quarantine Karaoke began as a small group of friends just having fun. Now the group has almost four thousand followers and help from local organizations.

Jonathan and Cassie Vennard are the brainchildren behind Quarantine Karaoke. The couple uses a large green screen that is set up in their garage. This supplies the backdrop for their weekly Sunday night show.

Here's how it works. During the week residents pick a song to sing and record themselves singing it. They then post it to youtube and give the group the link.

On Sunday the Vennards host the quarantine karaoke, showing off those performances.

The top three performers get a prize. Those prizes are supplied by local organizations who have stepped up to sponsor the group.

Jonathan Vennard says, "We are having a lot of fun with it. If we weren't having fun we probably wouldn't still be doing it. It's just something to get out there and see everybody and let everybody kind of participate in."

To join the group: Click Here