Knox County councilmen mourn the loss of one of their own

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Jim Beery had been recovering after an accident at his farm just a few weeks ago. Despite his injuries, fellow councilmen say he was planning on being at last night's meeting. They say it was important to him to continue fighting for his community.

Beery died just hours before Tuesday's meeting. The council paid tribute by lighting a candle and lining his seat with a black sheet and decorating it with flowers.

Beery represented the 4th district for 29 years. Beery also served on the library board, had been a teacher at North Knox, and was heavily involved in his church. His colleagues describe him as a larger than life character in the county.

Councilman Randy Crismore says, "It didn't matter if it was paying for a bridge or providing an increase to the county employees. Jim always brought us together to a point where we could agree. And if there is anything that man has taught me it's how to work with people."

Council president Bob Lechner says, "Jim was just as true and sincere and genuine as anybody you find in Knox County. He was really one of a kind. He is not replaceable because unfortunately they just don't make them like that anymore."