Knox County continues to see a rise in COVID-19 cases

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County currently has a 14.75% positivity rate. That means the community missed going red by just a quarter of a percent. Rates have nearly doubled in just one week.

Good Samaritan Hospital reports that 30% of those folks tested for the virus come back positive. Most of the cases of covid-19 in Knox county are the delta variant.

Knox County health officer Dr. Alan Stewart says, "We have 12 people that are in the hospital now. Two of those people are seriously ill and on a ventilator. None of the people that are in the hospital have been vaccinated."

A growing number of those getting covid-19 are in younger age groups. Stewart says it is tough to know exactly how many kids are getting seriously ill. This is because they are typically moved to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis.

The increase in younger cases has Stewart and his staff concerned. This week Vincennes University has gone back to requiring masks indoors. However, all three public school corporations in Knox County have decided to keep masks optional.

Stewart says he understands people's frustrations. But he believes masks are the only way kids will continue to stay in the classroom.

Stewart explains, "Without masking mandates and trying to keep our schools open is going to be very difficult. Because the schools have opened. We have seen cases develop. We have children in the schools that are being quarantined. So i think it is going to be a very difficult year."